In all probability, most will incorporate for the aforementioned reasons. And as with the legal duties that are attached to a corporate structure, so Ms Thornley details that operating this way brings as much complexity for tax purposes. She said: “The company itself will pay Corporation Tax on its taxable profits. For small companies, this is due as a single payment nine months after the company’s year-end. In addition, individuals involved will pay income tax and national insurance on any money that they have taken out of the company in the form of salary or dividends.”