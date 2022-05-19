Apprenticeship

Miss Connolly – who qualified as an RVN in 2010, completed an RCVS Diploma in Advanced Veterinary Nursing in 2015 and a Masters by Research in Anthrozoology in 2017 – said: “I love being able to support development in the team. This ranges from supporting our patient care assistants to undertake further apprenticeships, supporting students from apprenticeships and degree programmes, and supporting our team to grow and develop.