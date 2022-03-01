Rebrand the GP role (for both vets and vet nurses) to emphasise its benefits and rewards, which will encourage people to choose general practice as an active career choice that they wished to pursue long term. Develop ways for practices to prioritise workload and ensure people’s skills are maximised. This could include developing legislation that allows nurses to take on greater responsibility, and developing efficiency models that focus on delegation and outsourcing rather than working longer hours. Introduce a compulsory curriculum for developing interpersonal, leadership and personal skills to be considered as important as mandatory CPD. This could be achieved through developing a workplace charter and identifying leaders with a passion for personal progression who could spearhead the initiative. Create a compulsory communications skills programme, which would be introduced in a sustainable way. Introduce a professions-wide career framework to help everyone in the veterinary team achieve job satisfaction at the time they wanted it, at a salary that recognised their value and met their needs. Create a flexible back-to-work package of support to help people return to the veterinary professions after leaving the register.

‘Robust debates’

RCVS president Kate Richards said: “I want to thank everyone who attended the summit and for taking part in robust debates throughout the day. We know that one organisation can’t solve all the issues facing the veterinary workforce, which is why it was so important to have the expertise and experience of numerous people and organisations present at the summit.