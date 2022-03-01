1 Mar
Ideas in RCVS’ Workforce Summit report also include mandatory interpersonal skill CPD courses and developing ways to prioritise workloads.
Rebranding the GP vet and VN roles, and creating back-to-work packages to draw those who have have left the register back are among ideas suggested to tackle the sector’s recruitment crisis.
The RCVS has released a report detailing the ideas suggested at last November’s Workforce Summit, which also included mandatory interpersonal skill CPD courses for vets.
The event, held on 30 November 2021, brought together 80 stakeholders from across the professions to discuss ways to keep more vet staff in practice.
Also included in the list of possible solutions was a call for practices to prioritise workload, to ensure people’s skills are maximised, and to introduce a professions-wide career framework.
The summit was based around six key themes:
Attendees were divided into groups and after discussing the six key themes, asked to develop ideas and pitch a potential solution to a problem the sector was facing.
The six solutions considered were:
RCVS president Kate Richards said: “I want to thank everyone who attended the summit and for taking part in robust debates throughout the day. We know that one organisation can’t solve all the issues facing the veterinary workforce, which is why it was so important to have the expertise and experience of numerous people and organisations present at the summit.
“Although the issues affecting the UK veterinary sector aren’t new, they have been exacerbated over the past few years by factors outside of the sector’s control. We know that putting in place solutions to address and solve the issues that the veterinary sector is facing will take time.
“We want to reiterate that the summit was the first, albeit an incredibly important first step in co-creating innovative solutions to workforce shortages.
“I look forward to working collaboratively with our veterinary colleagues from across the professions to bring the workforce action plan to life and work on the solutions that come out of it.”
Next, the RCVS will consider the feasibility of some of the suggestions made at the summit and integrate any that seem the most likely to prove beneficial into a future action plan.