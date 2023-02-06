6 Feb
IVC Evidensia claims its new scheme is the first of its kind in Europe and will enable continuing career development for general practitioners.
A new initiative promoting career development for GP vets, which its developers claim is the first of its kind in Europe, has been unveiled.
Up to 30 IVC Evidensia staff are expected to join the company’s new GP Vet Futures Award programme over the coming months in a move bosses hope will help to raise employee satisfaction.
The scheme – which is expected to take around two years to complete – includes six core topics, covering elements seen as essential to successful general practice.
Participants can then choose three further elective topics, intended to allow them to focus on areas that best fit their clinical interests.
Edward Davies, IVC’s newly appointed aspirational GP lead, said the GP vet “underpins the profession”.
He continued: “We want to recognise the core and expansive knowledge sets we as GP vets possess, celebrate the ongoing achievement, and acknowledge the gravity of having such a penetrative, thorough range of capabilities.
“Even though we question it enormously these days, a vet’s judgement is incredibly robust.”
He added: “One of the fundamentals of this programme is to reinforce the capabilities an individual has from very early stages in their career.
“We want all GP vets to value their ability to perform their jobs, appreciate their abilities and have an appetite to confidently take cases forward, so they can enjoy the fulfilling career of being a GP vet to the max.”
IVC said it has been developing the programme, which will use portfolio rather than exam-based assessments, for more than a year. It also aims to have the scheme externally accredited.
Gayle Hallowell, IVC Evidensia director of professional development, said she wanted others to have the kind of professional role models she did.
Dr Hallowell said: “It’s just building on what, broadly, many are already doing within practices, while supporting those clinics where that may not be happening to the same extent.
“We know the best way to demonstrate GP skills is a practice format, which is why there are no exams.
“Not only are support resources available through a blend of media to suit individuals’ learning needs and styles, the same is true for assessment. These can be submitted in writing, verbally or even by video evidence.”