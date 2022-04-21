21 Apr
Tim Richardson is confirmed as new Linnaeus COO following his successful leadership of several primary care and referral practices.
Veterinary group Linnaeus has appointed Tim Richardson as its chief operating officer (COO).
Prior to his appointment, Dr Richardson was managing director of three referral hospitals owned by the group – Davies Veterinary Specialists, London Veterinary Specialists and Southfields Veterinary Specialists – and a number of its primary care sites.
With more than 20 years’ experience in primary care covering mixed and small animal practice, Dr Richardson has worked in the UK and Iceland, where he was a vet for the Icelandic government.
On returning from Iceland, he joined Linnaeus-owned Village Vet, and held a range of regional management and practice leadership positions across the sector.
He said: “I am proud to be part of our wonderful, unique industry that, although currently facing a number of challenges, continues to make such a difference to the lives of our patients and their owners every day.
“In my first vet role in mixed practice, I was fortunate to receive brilliant support, guidance and encouragement from my team. Since then, I have always wanted to do the same for my colleagues, particularly those who are just starting their careers.”
Dr Richardson will be working with other members of the executive team to oversee the operational performance of its 47 primary care practices and 17 referral practices, which employ 5,000 people.
He added: “I have used my experience within the veterinary profession to support some fantastic teams at Linnaeus. Becoming COO is an honour and opportunity that will enable me to help even more people across the business.”