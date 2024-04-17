17 Apr
VetPartners makes four awards for abstracts or papers, plus two for early-stage projects.
A vet group has announced winners of its first prizes for excellence in clinical research.
VetPartners launched the awards to recognise innovation, creativity, and excellence in clinical research carried out by staff across its practices and other health care businesses.
Four awards for abstracts or papers were made, plus two awards for new, early-stage projects.
The prize winners were:
Margot Hunter, from Dunedin Vets, for her abstract, “Canine ovariohysterectomy – a retrospective study” and Andreia Mota, from Gortlands Veterinary Clinic, for her abstract “The relationship between urine specific gravity and urine refractive index for cats and dogs: an equivalence study”, which was presented at WSAVA Congress 2023.
Rebecca Dobinson, from Westway Veterinary Group, for her paper, “Exotic bloodborne parasites and dogs imported from Africa”, published in Veterinary Record.
Phillippa Pritchard, from Liphook Equine Hospital, for her BEVA abstract, “Progressing the clinical roles of equine veterinary nurses (EVNs) in practice”.
Christina Ford, from Kingshay, for her work, “Changes in dry cow therapy in dairy herds from 2018-2022 – an antimicrobial review” and Lucy Clarke, from Ash Tree Vets, for her project “Prevalence of subclinical bacteriuria in dogs with diabetes mellitus”.
Alice Addis, from Three Counties Equine Hospital, for her paper, “Zuclopenthixol decanoate toxicity in an eight-month old colt causing extrapyramidal neurological signs” which has been accepted for publication by Equine Veterinary Education.
Tom McGinley, from Liphook Equine Hospital, for his project, “Measurement of indicators of stress including salivary cortisol and behavioural markers in horses undergoing routine dentistry, with and without intravenous sedation”.
VetPartners clinical research manager Jenny Stavisky said: “It was inspiring to see the range and diversity of projects led by colleagues in so many different roles across the business to keep progressing care.
“It shows how people in different roles, working with a variety of species, have followed their passions and discovered new ways to help patients, clients and each other.”
Each winner won a £50 prize.