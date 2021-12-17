17 Dec
Linnaeus is now offering a more comprehensive support package to its employees who are starting or growing their family.
Its new Equal Family Leave policy enables Linnaeus UK employees to take up to 52 weeks of parental leave – with a maximum of 26 weeks paid at 90% of salary*.
The policy applies to any gender**, and also to surrogacy and adoption. If both parents work at Linnaeus, then they can each take up to 52 weeks off.
Saskia Connell, people and organisation director at Linnaeus, said: “Starting or expanding your family is a huge step in anyone’s life, and this policy is designed to help our associates on this journey.
“At Linnaeus we believe that all parents are equally important to their child and to us as an employer. We are proud to be offering this support to anyone who will have parental responsibility of a child.”
Linnaeus has 17 referral centres and 47 primary care practices, and employs almost 5,000 associates.
* eligibility rules apply
** for example, female, male, non-binary