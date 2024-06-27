27 Jun
Creature Comforts has just opened its second site, in the capital’s St John’s Wood.
The Creature Comforts group has just opened its second practice in London.
Creature Comforts was co-founded by vet Russell Welsh who, along with business partner Daniel Attia, raised more than £10 million in seed capital before opening their first practice earlier this year in Notting Hill.
By using a subscription-based “tech forward” approach, the team at Creature Comforts believes it can improve the working lives of veterinary teams and enhance the experience for pets and their owners.
Now Creature Comforts has opened another site, in London’s upmarket St John’s Wood area, described as its “flagship practice”, boasting a dedicated dental suite and laboratory as well as six consulting rooms.
The team at St John’s Wood comprises of David Pogmore, clinical director; Rebecca Castle, a vet with expertise in endoscopy and endosurgery; vet Evie Barnish; and practice director Luke Frewin.
Creature Comforts offers an “all access” membership for £20 per month, which includes unlimited consultations, annual vaccinations and discounted routine treatments.
Creature Comforts’ CVO Simon Hayes said: “One of the biggest problems with UK veterinary care is that, due to the expense of consultations, pet owners are understandably reluctant to book in to see a vet until their animals are really sick.
“With a subscription model that includes unlimited consultations, we’ve removed the cost barriers to accessing expertise easily and quickly, so pets are seen more frequently, and conditions can be identified and treated earlier in the disease process, meaning a vastly better outcome for pets and, hopefully, greater financial savings over their lifetime, too.”
Dr Pogmore added: “There’s something very special about St John’s Wood High Street, which has been undergoing a regeneration that we’re incredibly proud to be a part of.
“While we were busy getting the clinic ready for our first customers, we held coffee mornings in local cafes and hosted a brilliant dog show, where we met so many local people and their beloved pets. We can’t wait to build on these relationships and look forward to welcoming them to our clinic for many years to come.”
Creature Comforts’ third site, also in London, will open towards the end of this year.