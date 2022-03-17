17 Mar
RCVS has set up a working party, and will invite representatives of other bodies, to look at provisions to allow for a more inclusive approach to training and hiring vets and VNs.
The RCVS has set up a working party to focus on increasing access to the veterinary professions for disabled people.
The party, which will report to the college’s advancement of the professions committee, follows on from recommendations of the RCVS Legislative Reform report, one of which was to “introduce provisions to allow limited licensure for veterinary surgeons in principle, including for those with a disability”.
Aims of the recommendation include to widen access to the professions and encourage an inclusive approach to training and hiring of vets and VNs.
The party will compare options for improving inclusion, source evidence from the UK and elsewhere, and identify any unintended consequences of change.
Niall Connell, who chairs the RCVS diversity and inclusion group, said: “We are delighted that the RCVS has committed to a fuller review on plans for any ‘limited’ licensure of disabled graduates.
“As representatives of the affected community, we have long campaigned to improve disabled access to the professions and we are excited to explore other approaches alongside key stakeholders, and look forward to working with RCVS to make the veterinary profession genuinely accessible.”
Representatives of the Association of Veterinary Students, BVA, British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support, BVNA and Veterinary Schools Council have been invited to join the group.