16 Jun
Previously, members of British Veterinary LGBT took part in marches across the country to mark Pride Month, but this year are making themselves known through the hashtag #ShowYourVetPride.
LGBT+ vets and vet nurses across the country are being called on to show their pride this June in honour of Pride Month.
British Veterinary LGBT (BVLGBT) – a vet-centric pride group – has launched a hashtag aimed at getting LGBT+ vets to make themselves known.
Previously, members of BVLGBT took part in Pride marches across the country to mark the month, but this year they are making themselves known through #ShowYourVetPride.
BVLGBT president Tom Doyle said the group has made significant progress since its inception, but still has some work to do.
Dr Doyle said: “The aim of the campaign is to show the industry in general that we are here, that there are LGBT+ vets in practice and that we are achieving the same things as everyone else does.
“More importantly, we want to show the more vulnerable members of our group, such as younger people or those who are more isolated, that we are out there – that we are able to work within the profession, and have a happy and fulfilled working life.”
BVLGBT has previously marched every year since 2016 and has provided speakers for numerous events across the veterinary world.
The group also hosts annual meet-ups nationwide and hopes to begin resuming LGBTQ events as soon as restrictions lift.
Dr Doyle added: “The most common thing is not active aggression, though that does still happen; particularly for trans people that can happen.
“The more common thing I think is just ignorance, or a lack of exposure to people who are different or have a different gender identity from the one they were born with.
“I think most vets are reasonable, kind people – especially given the job that we do, but sometimes our lack of experience with other people cancels it out because they’re not used to us.”
The group, whose body is largely made up of vet school students, has also actively worked with universities to encourage greater LGBT+ visibility.
It has also worked on contracting educational videos dedicated to teaching practice owners how they can build a clinic that better accommodates LGBT+ vets.
BVLGBT has previously negotiated nearly 50 travel bursaries to help ensure vet students made it down to the London Pride Parade.
Dr Doyle said: “Our work is pointed at the profession, which is by and large a very caring, understanding profession, but could always stand to do better.”