29 Apr
CVS-owned The Harrogate Vet will become the first practice providing an emergency service in the town for five years when its new hospital opens in July.
CVS has claimed that its new £1.6 million veterinary hospital in Harrogate will mean out-of-hours vet care is available in the Yorkshire town for the first time in more than five years.
The Harrogate Vet is opening the purpose-built hospital in Ripon Road, which, as well as providing routine veterinary care and procedures during normal hours, will provide an emergency service in Harrogate following a half-decade gap in local cover.
Based over two floors, the facility is set to open in July and will have five consult rooms, two operating theatres and an advanced dental suite, as well as an in-house laboratory, a CT scanner, radiography and ultrasound facilities.
A team of nine vets, nine nurses, four night nurses, one patient care assistant and six client care advisors will operate the new hospital and the current The Harrogate Vet practice in Leeds Road.
The Harrogate Vet founder and clinical director Katherine Jacklin said: “There used to be a hospital in Harrogate, which covered the emergency services for all practices in the town. But this hospital closed its service five years ago and there’s not been any emergency veterinary service since.
“From when we opened five years ago, we have dreamed of providing round-the-clock care for our patients. So we are delighted to announce we’re bringing back 24-hour emergency services for Harrogate’s pets.”
The new hospital will be open for routine consultations from 8am until 7pm Monday to Friday, and from 9am until 5:30pm on Saturday.
Its out-of-hours service will run from 7pm until 8am Monday-Friday, and from 5:30pm Saturday through to 8am Monday, along with bank holidays. The services and facilities provided by The Harrogate Vet will remain unchanged at Leeds Road.