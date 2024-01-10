10 Jan
Separate questionnaires for vets and veterinary nurses have opened as the college begins the process of developing a new strategic plan for the coming years.
Vets and veterinary nurses are being encouraged to have their say in the latest Surveys of the Professions that have now been opened by the RCVS.
The college has described the process, which will run until mid-February, as “the largest and most comprehensive study of the UK veterinary sector” and a process that will help it to shape future policies.
The RCVS is now into the final year of its current strategic plan and work on developing its successor document is understood to be at an early stage.
College chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “Our Surveys of the Professions are not just a useful and interesting snapshot of the veterinary professions at a particular moment in time, but are really consequential in terms of what we do with the results.
“Information from the previous surveys were used to inform our current strategic plan, including our mission to be a compassionate regulator, ongoing support for the Mind Matters Initiative and a focus on workforce-related issues.
“In a similar spirit, this year’s results will inform the forthcoming RCVS Strategic Plan.”
The college’s current strategic plan, which was published in early 2020, set out four primary ambitions – clarity of purpose, compassion of regulation, courage to take a leadership role in the professions and gaining confidence.
The duration of the next strategic plan and the likely timetable for its publication have still to be confirmed, but Miss Lockett said professionals have a key role in shaping how that document will eventually look.
She said: “Of course, the quality of the results of the surveys really depends on hearing from as many of you as possible, so we would like veterinary professionals from all parts of the UK, as well as our overseas members – from all backgrounds, of all ages and working on all different disciplines – to feed into all areas of the surveys and help us with our research.
“Please don’t miss out on having your say, and a huge thank you for taking the time to support this important work.”
The survey, which was launched on 8 January, is being run in conjunction with the Institute for Employment Studies (IES) and will remain open until 16 February.
The college said relevant links had been emailed to all vets and veterinary nurses, while regular reminders will also be provided while the survey remains open.
RCVS researchers will work with the IES to collate and analyse anonymised data once the survey is completed.