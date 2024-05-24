24 May
Veterinary Voices hiking group takes on trauma awareness course in the Lake District from 17 to 18 May.
The Vet Voices hiking group has just held an event to help train its members in areas such as navigation and outdoor safety.
Set up in 2022 to get the professions “out and about”, and build community and a sense of connection, the group now has more than 2,000 members – some of whom spent two days in the Lake District on a trauma awareness course and community hike.
The event was held from 17 to 18 May and came about when, following a community mastermind at the London Vet Show, the co-founders of the group realised one of the key factors holding people back from hiking and exploring was confidence.
To combat this Paul Horwood and Robyn Lowe decided to organise events throughout the year to help the community upskill in areas such as navigation and outdoor safety.
Walking Blencathra and simulating real-life situations enabled the group to understand the terrain and challenges unlike those in a classroom environment.
Day two of the course saw the group tackle a challenging 18km hike across the Fairfield horseshoe supported by Norbrook and PetsApp, which support the group ethos to get the profession out “walking and talking”.
The next course is due to be held in the Brecon Beacons and aims to upskill the community’s navigation knowledge. To join, request to join its Facebook group, or email Robyn.