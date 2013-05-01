Employers would also need to ensure the process followed is fair and that the decision to dismiss is within the range of reasonable responses. This will depend on the facts in which the criminal record was disclosed and its relevance to the role being carried out. If it transpires an employee has lied about his or her criminal record, an employer may argue there has been a breakdown in trust and confidence between the parties, which might justify a dismissal for “some other substantial reason” or conduct. On the other hand, if the employee concerned has shown him or herself to be an otherwise trustworthy and competent employee (over a number of years) it may be difficult to show a decision to dismiss was within the range of reasonable responses.