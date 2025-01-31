31 Jan
Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner delivered the opening address at VMX 25, with almost 30,000 veterinary professionals travelling from the around the globe for the four-day event in Florida.
Attendees at VMX 25 Congress in Florida got the full star treatment when one of Hollywood’s biggest names made a surprise appearance to deliver the opening address.
Delegates from across the globe attended the event from 25 to 29 January at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, where Dances with Wolves and Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner wowed the crowds as records tumbled once again at the world’s largest veterinary conference.
Hosted by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), VMX 2025 not only welcomed almost 30,000 delegates from 86 different countries – both records – but also offered a combined 1,300 hours of CPD and a world-leading 156,000sq ft expo featuring 735 exhibitors.
NAVC chief executive Gene O’Neill said: “This year’s VMX was our largest event ever. We have seen our attendance skyrocket by more than 60% in just five years – a testament to the incredible demand for the resources, knowledge and community VMX provides.
“Veterinarians had the opportunity to participate in the latest scientific sessions from world-renowned speakers and immersed themselves in our award-winning Expo Hall with the latest medical advances. VMX 2025 was a celebration of the expertise, innovation and passion that drive the profession forward.”
The theme of this year’s VMX was “Festival of the HeARTs” with the programme designed to celebrate the emotion and art behind veterinary science.
Conservation efforts within the veterinary profession were also woven into the programme, while advances in longevity medicine to support ageing animals were showcased with the release of a host of new studies on soft-tissue regenerative cell therapies.
NAVC chief veterinary officer Dana Varble added: “VMX 2025 brought invigorating energy and excitement. From cutting-edge technologies to transformative medical innovation, this year’s event was packed with resources that veterinarians can take back to their practices and make a real difference for patients and their owners.”
VMX 25 also saw NAVC launch a global veterinary fund-raising drive to support the Pasadena Humane Wildfire Relief Fund, while the not-for-profit organisation also made a US$10,000 donation to provide financial assistance to support animal care in Ukraine through the work of Vlad Ushakov, president of the Ukrainian Small Animal Veterinary Association.