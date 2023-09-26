26 Sept
College leaders say the decision to recognise the City University of Hong Kong programme is a “significant” moment for the whole region.
A degree programme that has its first students set to graduate in the coming weeks has been granted direct accreditation by the RCVS.
The Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine (BVM) programme at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) is only the second overseas course (after St George’s University, Grenada), and the first in Asia, to achieve the distinction – although other vet schools have agreements with other bodies.
The decision follows approval of recommendations presented to the RCVS education committee earlier this month.
It means BVM graduates from CityU’s Jockey Club College (JCC) will be able to register as an MRCVS and practise in the UK without taking the statutory membership exam required of graduates from non-accredited overseas institutions.
Kate Richards, who chairs the college’s education committee, said it was a significant decision for both Hong Kong and the wider Asia-Pacific region.
She added: “It is a testament to the quality of the course that it received full accreditation for the maximum period of seven years. We now look forward to continuing to work with CityU to monitor the quality of the course on an ongoing basis.”
The first students enrolled on the JCC’s six-year BVM programme in 2017 and are due to graduate next month.
Its leaders said the combined recognition of both the RCVS and the Australasian Veterinary Boards Council, which has also accredited the course, gives it a unique position among Asia’s vet schools.
JCC dean Vanessa Barrs said: “The combination of dual international accreditation and our strong collaboration with Cornell University demonstrates that the JCC is well on the way to transforming Hong Kong into an international hub for training and research in one health – especially in animal welfare, aquatic animal health, emerging infectious diseases and food safety.
“Our veterinary programme aligns tightly with the needs of society, training expert health care professionals who will advance animal health and welfare.
“With the increasing emergence of zoonotic diseases, such as COVID-19, the BVM also equips future veterinarians with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively address global health challenges.”