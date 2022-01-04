4 Jan 2022
Skeldale Veterinary Centre in Thirsk has been awarded hospital status and emergency care accreditation by the RCVS under its Practice Standards Scheme (PSS).
The veterinary hospital – owned by Medivet Group – expanded last year, opening a branch in Ripon.
The accreditation is awarded to veterinary practices following an inspection by a PSS assessor, and indicates that the practice operates to the highest UK standards in terms of its premises, equipment and team.
Sarah Beckerlegge, partner and veterinary surgeon at the site, said: “While we are proud of our heritage and James Herriot, we’ve come a long way since then. As part of the Medivet family, we are looking to the future and pushing ourselves to provide ever higher standards of care to our patients.”
Dr Beckerlegge added: “We were thrilled to receive Gold Standard accreditation under the Cat Friendly Clinic programme – and earning hospital and emergency care accreditation from the RCVS on top of this was a fantastic way to end 2021.
“Our whole team has worked so hard to achieve this recognition, and we thank them all for their dedication and commitment – especially during a year made more difficult by the pandemic. We also thank our clients and their wonderful animals, and we look forward to continuing to serve them in the months ahead.”