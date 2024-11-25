Importance of environment

So far, so good, right? There’s another twist, and this time it is the impact that our (learning) environment can have on us. Previously, we have discussed the limitations of our short-term memory. Something can be said to us, but we very quickly forget it (an example here is when you ask someone for directions, and by the time they get to the fourth or fifth instruction, you’ve forgotten the first (and awkwardly pretend that you remember all of that, anyway…).