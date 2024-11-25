25 Nov 2024
At school, and in university, we are fantastic at learning content. We develop knowledge of different key words, definitions, case studies and so forth.
Additionally, we may have been fortunate enough to have been in an educational establishment where we have been taught, and shown, how we should revise effectively. This means goodbye highlighting and hello
However, one area that we are unlikely to have developed a knowledge of is how we actually learn. We know everything we have to learn, and sometimes we’re given some strategies to help make this process more effective, but do we actually know how this works?
Research shows that if we actually understand this process, then our learning improves. This is because we start making the correct decisions for our own learning. We begin to focus our energies on topics that we know we are weaker at; we use techniques that are effective to support our learning; we make effective plans to develop our own knowledge.
Considering this, the aim of this article is to break down the learning process to you, including understanding how memory works, plus the power of the working environment and much more, so that you are in a position to improve your own learning and revision processes.
Learning is the process of being told how to do something, and then being able to repeat that process with no issues, or being told a fact and being able to recall it later on that day. Right? Right?
Unfortunately, this is not what learning is, and this confusion causes a major issue in an individual’s
self-evaluation of what they do, and do not, know.
The aforementioned example is actually one of performance. The ability to accurately repeat a skill after being shown it, or to recall a fact a few hours after being told it, is brilliant. However, this is not learning.
Learning is the ability to still be able to repeat a skill (accurately), or recall a fact, many weeks and months later. This is also why those of you who “revise” for an exam the night before, and then still do okay, may have performed well, but you wouldn’t be able to do it again several months later, without revising again.
An individual who has learned the information would do well in an assessment tomorrow and several months later, without extra revision, because they have learned the information, and not just performed it.
The definition we therefore have for learning is that it is a change in our long-term memory.
To truly understand what learning is, we also need to understand memory. The memory has three parts to it – short-term; working; and long-term.
Before, I alluded to our long-term memory. This is the section of our brain that can remember information for a very long time, and will include things like a postal address and phone numbers. It will also include lots of information that we have learned at university, too.
Therefore, learning is when we can repeat a process or recall information for a very long time and can safely say the information is in our long-term memory. However, there will be lots of information that would have been in our long-term memory (for example, our very first phone number) that we are now no longer able to remember. It’s important to remember that (pardon the pun).
Our short-term memory is exactly that, short-term. This part of the brain is able to hold on to new information for a very short period of time, before it just gets forgotten.
Sometimes this can be seconds, or sometimes a few minutes. But unless we use that information, it will be forgotten pretty quickly.
Our working memory is, in effect, where our short-term memory and our long-term memory come together. For this explanation, I want to use the analogy of a work bench in a shed.
Imagine on the bench you have a pencil and ruler – two pieces of equipment that you have been shown how to use before, and have practised very many times. How to use these pieces of equipment is in your long-term memory.
Now imagine you had just been shown how to measure out a piece of wood (done before, you know how to use a pencil and ruler), but now you were shown how to use a saw in order to chop the wood. The use of the saw is a new piece of information, which enters in your short-term memory.
Now, if you did nothing with that information, you would very quickly forget how to use the saw. However, what we do now on our workbench (our working memory) is practise using the saw in the same way that we have just been shown. We practise and practise and practise, until we are sawing the wood correctly every single time.
For now, we could say that we have performed. We have shown we can repeat the new skill; we could even put that into our long-term memory (the saw can be left in the tool shed).
This is where memory gets a little tricky. If we don’t keep practising with that saw, then we will forget how to use it. We need to keep getting that saw out of our tool shed, bringing it to our workbench and keep practising with it.
Each time we go to get the saw, our first few goes may be a little inaccurate or inefficient. However, the more times we get the saw, the better we will be with it, until eventually, whenever we pick it up, we can cut a piece of wood accurately first time, with no issues. We have now definitely learned that new skill.
The process of bringing something from our long-term memory to our working memory (a tool from our shed to our workbench) is the act of remembering, or, in education terms, recall. If we want to learn something, we need to keep recalling it – we need to keep being forced to remember it and use it. The more we use it, the more likely we are to remember it.
This is exactly the reason why, at the time, you could remember your first ever phone number, but now you can’t. When you had that phone, you would be recalling that phone number all the time, but now you haven’t for years, so that information has just drifted away. You failed to recall it, and so now it is gone.
This process of recall also helps us to develop something called our schema. This is a very fancy way of saying that remembering information in different contexts supports our ability to remember that information.
For example, if we recall information of how to use a pencil and ruler when we saw wood, but also when we measure out tiles, and also when we draw a floor plan and so forth, we are going to more accurately remember how we use these pieces of equipment.
It’s the same at university. The more times we recall a piece of information, and in different contexts, the more likely we are to remember it.
We need a summary here. When we are told information, it lives, albeit very briefly, in our short-term memory. We need to use that information instantly in our working memory (we call this attending to the information, because we are doing something with it).
Typically, we want to try to link this new information with information from our long-term memory (as this helps us both prevent forgetting other information and helps us to remember this new information).
The consequence for us in our learning is clear. We need to constantly test that we can remember information (so don’t wait until fourth year to try to remember information from first year, because if it hasn’t been used in the interim, it will have been forgotten, and you will need to re-learn it).
We also need to make sure that we link new information with our long-term memory, and constantly attend to it. Where we don’t, we will just forget it.
So far, so good, right? There’s another twist, and this time it is the impact that our (learning) environment can have on us. Previously, we have discussed the limitations of our short-term memory. Something can be said to us, but we very quickly forget it (an example here is when you ask someone for directions, and by the time they get to the fourth or fifth instruction, you’ve forgotten the first (and awkwardly pretend that you remember all of that, anyway…).
However, there is a further limitation, and that is that sometimes information does not even get to our
short-term memory, and this is often caused by our learning environment.
Take the example of revising with friends. Perhaps a little chat is going on while you are trying to write up an answer, or perhaps some reels are pinging through on your phone? Or maybe it isn’t even your friends. It might be that you are freezing cold because the heating costs too much to turn on, or you’re super hungry.
All these little factors will be filling your short-term memory and forcing out the information that you actually need to be attending to. Everything you think about, which isn’t the work at hand, is stopping information from actually going into your short-term memory.
And as already shown, even when information is in your short-term memory, it is hard enough to get it through working memory and into your long-term memory, anyway.
A few things can be done to help us, though.
The more of these pitfalls you fall into, the less information that is going into your short-term, and subsequently, long-term memory. It either means that you are going to learn less overall, or you are going to have to work for a far longer period of time, just to get all of that information in (in a less efficient way). What is wisest?
Another key consideration is the limitation our brain has. The limitation is very severe – it only allows us to remember a very small amount of information at once before we begin to forget it.
Short-term memory means information is very quickly forgotten, and our limited cognitive capacity (the terminology for the number of new facts and processes we can use at any one time) means we can only focus on a few facts at once.
Let me provide an example. Have you ever been sat in a lecture, and after a few minutes you are completely overwhelmed with new information? The new information that you are being provided with either replaces information provided to you at the start of the lecture, or, and more likely in my experience, “goes in one ear and out of the other”.
I don’t believe anyone who doesn’t answer “yes” for this question.
Let me provide a further example, in the format of a quiz.
Can you remember the digits 660142207919? Perhaps, if you keep repeating them over and over to yourself, you could. But if you only had 10 seconds to look over them, the likelihood is that you couldn’t remember them – why not go and test it on someone?
However, the first four digits are actually 1066 mixed up, the next four are 2024, and the final four are my birth year, 1997, muddled up. Now let me ask you to recall the digits 106620241997. This time, you could do it, couldn’t you? That is because the first time you had 12 pieces of information to remember, but the second time you only really had one piece of information to remember (my birth year, because the Battle of Hastings and the current year are engrained into our long-term memory because we recall them all of the time).
In practice, this means that we need to try to limit the amount of new information that we take in at any one point. It is unlikely anything can be done about lectures (though lecturers, if you are reading, please do take note), but when we are studying and revising, try to limit the amount of new information that you are taking in at any one time.
Once you have used this new information in your working memory (your workbench) and started the process of transferring it to your long-term memory, then you are in a position to take on board some new information.
I fear that I will have caused cognitive overload with all of the information given in this article so far, but there is one last piece of information that you need to know about how we learn, and how it implicates revision.
Throughout this article, it has hopefully become clear that we can only learn information where we attend to it – we force ourselves to remember it, use it in different situations, and link it to new information. None of these things are, cognitively, easy. They do leave your brain hurting.
Unfortunately, human nature draws us towards tasks with the most limited demands. This means we naturally favour copying out notes rather than answering longer questions from memory, for example. This is an easier thing to do, so we gravitate towards it.
Humans gravitate to activities that are less cognitively taxing (that is, they are easier), even if they are less efficient or effective. Unfortunately, when it comes to learning, we call these passive activities.
Highlighting is easy to do, makes us feel good and visibly looks like we have been busy, but is as passive as it comes. It does not help us to recall information, learn new information or link information together.
Rather, we need to be using active activities, which force recall, force us to link information together and force us to use information in new contexts. These activities hurt our brains, and go against our human nature, but are the only way we can make our learning effective and efficient.
Short-term “pain” for significant long-term gain.