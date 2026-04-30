Verbal communication

Verbal communication is when the information is shared by mouth. This is one of a VN’s main methods of communication. When the VN is communicating with an owner, it is important they are careful with word choices, especially avoiding medical jargon. When asking questions, VNs should consider the tone, rhythm and volume (Osuna Leon, 2023). The tone should not be judgemental or accusatory. One of the key guiding principles for VNs within the VN code of conduct is that VNs must maintain independence and impartiality, ensuring decisions are based on clinical judgement (RCVS, 2024).