Before we proceed, however, we should challenge a common myth3: in an edition of the BBC Radio 4 programme All in the Mind, professor of occupational health psychology Gail Kinman was asked if a way existed of predicting who might suffer from the condition in the medical profession. In short, she replied: “It can be anybody4.” So, burnout is not a sign of weakness. In fact, burnout is now being reframed as a problem that significantly influences business success – affecting client satisfaction, care quality and staff retention5. So, how should we define it?