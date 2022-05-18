18 May
Two free Mindful May webinars from practice management software company ezyVet, the first of which is tomorrow (19 May), aim to empower veterinary practitioners worldwide to improve their welfare.
Vets and VNs from around the world have registered for two free webinars highlighting the challenges of clinical life and exploring well-being and self-care.
The first event tomorrow (19 May) will feature Marie Holowaychuk, who has spent more than 15 years speaking of her personal experiences and evidence-based information to empower vet professionals to take ownership of their personal and professional well-being.
Based in Calgary, her event will start at 11pm British time, but registrants will be emailed it to watch at a more convenient time later.
On Thursday 26 May at 8pm, people director at Kent-based Pennard Vets Andy Green will host “From victim to victor”, which will be a discussion on clinical life challenges, building health habits and building foundations for long-term success in the vet sector.
A regular speaker at vet schools, conferences and events, he is a transformational change leader with 15 years of experience.
Lance Rice – creative director at practice management software company ezyVet, which has organised the webinars – said: “Our first Mindful May last year was a huge success. The month is now dedicated to mindfulness, well-being and self-care, which is hugely important in the veterinary industry.
“We’re already on target to have more than 1,000 vets and nurses from practices across the world attending these free webinars that are hosted by veterinary professionals for veterinary professionals.”
Mr Rice added: “Andy is renowned for putting his audience in the driving seat, and encouraging them to self-reflect and challenge their own thinking. Marie will combine honest conversation and confronting questions with practical wellness strategies that can be easily incorporated into daily routines.
“Because our hosts and audience are spread across the world, we know that some people won’t be able to watch them live, so we’ll make them available to view again afterwards through our website. Both promise to be invaluable events that will also count towards annual CPD requirements, so we’re encouraging vets and nurses to sign up now.”
To register or for more information, visit the ezyVet website.