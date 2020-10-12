12 Oct 2020
“We’ve lived in the area for many years, and wanted a vet that looks after the pets and supports the families of our local community” – Chris Devlin of Vetsmiths.
Sam and Chris Devlin.
A new practice will be opening its doors in Dorset next month with the promise of creating 10 jobs.
Vet Chris Devlin and his wife Sam are investing £600,000 into the venture, called Vetsmiths, and a refurbishment and fit-out is under way at the surgery’s home in West Borough, Wimborne.
Mr Devlin was former joint owner of Hillside Veterinary Centre in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, which was sold to VetPartners two years ago.
The pair are funding the surgery through a combination of their own funds, from the sale of a previous business, and a business loan – and they hope the practice will be employing between 15 and 20 people by 2025-26.
Mr Devlin said: “We established Vetsmiths with our fantastic team to give our clients and their animals the best experience.
“We’ve lived in the area for many years, and wanted a vet that looks after the pets and supports the families of our local community.”
Mrs Devlin added: “We’re passionate about providing the best possible care not only for pets, but their owners, too.
“It’s all about building those special relationships throughout the lifetime of your pet – and for us, being independent is the only way to meet the inevitably high standards that pet owners want.”