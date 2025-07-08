8 Jul 2025
Two UK veterinary training providers say collaboration is “a significant step forward” for professionals at all stages of their careers.
Improve International chief executive Heber Alves said: “This merger represents a significant step forward in our mission to support veterinary professionals at every stage of their careers.
“Together, we are better positioned to meet the growing and evolving CPD needs of practices and individuals across the UK.”
Central CPD managing director Jo Hillard added: “I started Central CPD after I developed a passion for CPD while completing a GPCert with Improve, so it is great to come full circle over 15 years later and be able to combine the strengths of both businesses to deliver more comprehensive, flexible learning opportunities for veterinary professionals across the UK and beyond.”
Improve International already operates in more than 20 countries and offers courses in nine different languages, while Central offers both courses and more than 2,000 short ‘how to’ videos via its online portal.