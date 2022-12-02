2 Dec
My Veterinary Career is a points-based, modular pathway that can be personalised to allow vets and nurses to structure learning to suit their careers.
Improve International has rebranded both its training department and online knowledge hub, which will now be known respectively as Improve Veterinary Education and Improve Veterinary Practice.
The rebrand was revealed at the London Vet Show (17 to 18 November), where the company also launched its new training pathway for vets and nurses.
Called “My Veterinary Career”, the pathway is points-based and personalised, and has been developed to help veterinary professionals structure their postgraduate training and qualifications.
Clinicians can choose modules and develop their own training pathways, with all qualifications awarded through Improve’s International School of Veterinary Postgraduate Studies (ISVPS).
Business development director at Improve International David Babington said: “My Veterinary Career really empowers veterinary professionals and gives them the control to structure their qualifications and career progression in a way that is more easily manageable and more focused.
“Using this pathway, vets and nurses can choose the areas they want to focus on while working to achieve the highest level qualification they can get at general practice level.”
Modules currently included cover surgery, medicine and diagnostic imaging, as well as generic modules that cover areas such as leadership skills, business management and one health, with new modules to be added soon.
Points are awarded for the completion of all modules – with 180 points required to achieve the ISVPS’ Master General Practitioner level qualifications – and all points are tracked via the Improve Veterinary Practice hub.
The hub also gives veterinary professionals access to advice, news and information across all specialties.