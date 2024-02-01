AI

It doesn’t matter what stage you are at in your career – whether you’re a graduate or a veterinary surgeon with more than 30 years’ experience – there will always be a time (sometimes on an overnight shift) where you’re the only surgeon present and you’d like to have a second set of eyes to help with a case. And there are solutions available today that meet that need without having the expert physically present in your clinic, and without having to send the sample physically out to an external laboratory and wait days for the result.