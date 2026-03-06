6 Mar 2026
National SQP week has been created in response to an industry survey that found sizable gaps in public knowledge around the role.
A campaign to raise awareness of SQPs will see the first ever national SQP week take place this summer.
Celebrating the role SQPs (suitably qualified persons, also known as animal medicines advisors) play in pet and livestock health and welfare, the week will take place from 5 to 12 June.
The campaign was jointly announced by industry regulators AMTRA, Vetpol and VetSkill, with stakeholders across the sector including veterinary practices and retailers encouraged to take part.
It follows an industry survey AMTRA conducted last year [https://www.vettimes.com/news/business/human-resources/amtra-announces-plans-for-national-sqp-week-in-2026], which revealed less than half (48%) of animal owners – covering farmers, horse keepers and pet owners – knew SQPs had to be qualified and part of a highly regulated industry.
A campaign toolkit including downloadable resources, logos, posters, FAQs and activation ideas will be available.
AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson said: “By boosting the SQP profile, we can ensure the knowledge and expertise an SQP provides is fully utilised for better animal health nationwide.”
Vetpol director Caroline Johnson said her organisation is “delighted” to partner with its fellow regulators “in highlighting the valuable role of SQPs across all sectors”.
VetSkill chief executive Sam Double added: “Championing the role of our SQPs collectively across the sector is essential, as is highlighting the unique position that our dual accredited RVNs, who are also on the SQP register, could hold moving forward as the consultation gains momentum on changes to the Veterinary Surgeons Act.”