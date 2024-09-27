27 Sept
Vetsure’s 2024 Think Tank CPD event on 15 and 16 October at Hoar Cross Hall, Staffordshire will invite participants to explore their leadership style.
Independent veterinary practice owners are being given the chance to explore their leadership style and its impact at a two-day CPD event next month.
Vetsure’s 2024 Think Tank CPD event is titled “The leader I am, the leader I need to be: creating a high-performance workplace”, featuring key sessions delivered by strategic leadership consultant and executive coach Larry Schulman.
Mr Schulman works with organisations including Tesco, the NHS, Coca-Cola and the London School of Economics, and has already made a name as a popular coach for practice leaders across the Vetsure network – described as a “collaborative network of like-minded members”.
Ashley Gray, founder and managing director of Vetsure, will lead the event on 15 and 16 October at Hoar Cross Hall, Staffordshire. He said: “Ongoing disruption involving staffing, supply chains, client complaints and prehistoric computer systems have led to a ‘command and control’ system of management in our practices.
“Not only is this approach inefficient, but it does not reflect the values that lead us to do what we do. Among other market changes, the Competitions and Markets Authority review will, in particular, offer both challenges and new opportunities for independent practices.
“At a time when value is being questioned, we need to return to a focus on improving standards and keeping veterinary teams motivated through powerful leadership.”
Mr Schulman will deliver a series of sessions on “The four capabilities of the conscious and deliberate leader,” with themes including examining how leaders can become clear on their purpose, connect with their team and how they can develop a visionary path for their organisation.