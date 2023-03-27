27 Mar 2023
Andy Moores is launching The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic in May.
Two former colleagues are set to join forces again at a new independent orthopaedic referral clinic in Hampshire.
Chris Jordan undertook his surgical training as one of Andy Moores’ first ECVS residents, and the pair will be working together again when The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic in Upton Grey near Basingstoke opens for business in May.
Richard Hoile has been announced as managing director of the clinic, which is equipped with a CT scanner, mobile digital radiography and two surgical theatres with orthopaedic kit, including for total hip replacement in cats and dogs.
The surgical suite has its own high-efficiency particulate air-filtered ventilation system, isolated from the rest of the clinic, which the owners claim exceeds guidelines for human orthopaedic theatres and will reduce the risk of infection.
Mr Moores said: “The Moores Orthopaedic Clinic fills a gap in the market to provide high-class specialist orthopaedic care at a reasonable price.
“We have two very experienced specialist surgeons and a clinic designed from the ground up to reduce the risk of complications after surgery. We will be able to provide the very best orthopaedic care and the best possible outcomes after surgery.
“And without the high overheads many referral centres often face, we will be able to achieve this at a very competitive price. I can’t wait to start seeing cases in May.”
Richard Hoile said: “We want to create not only an outstanding clinic, but also a truly inspiring place to work.
“We started out in the independent sector. We’ve tried the corporate side, and now we’re really looking forward to being independent again, using everything we know about what makes a successful clinic and creating something very special.”