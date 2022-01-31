31 Jan 2022
Harrison Family Vets opens doors on new practice in Kingswinford, West Midlands, following £300,000 investment to add to first premises near Reading.
An independent veterinary group has opened the doors of its newest practice following a £330,000 investment.
Harrison Family Vets has opened its new practice in Kingswinford near Dudley, West Midlands, with features including four consulting rooms, an on-site laboratory, a full x-ray suite, an operating theatre and ultrasonography.
The group said so far the site has generated six new jobs in the area, and the practice also comes equipped with a waiting area, featuring bespoke pods and separate dog and cat areas that have been designed with mood lighting, aromas and music to create a calming atmosphere.
Tim Harrison, managing director at Harrison Family Vets, said: “We’re striving to push the boundaries of pet care, customer service and employee well-being in an environment that is a long way from a traditional veterinary practice.
“There are very few practices of this standard in the UK, and there’s no doubt that our innovations will translate into the quality of care that our clients and their pets receive. We also offer a customer experience that’s more akin to an Apple store.”
The Kingswinford practice will be headed up by vet Rosie Levene-Barry, who brings more than 15 years of experience to the role.
Kingswinford is the second practice for Harrison Family Vets, after it launched near Reading last summer.
Mr Harrison added: “We don’t have a reception desk, so our front-of-house team can interact with our clients and their pets more easily and, crucially, only pet owners can join our team, because you can’t fully understand our culture unless a pet is an integral member of your family.
“We’ve already been inundated with enquiries, and we’re looking forward to meeting many more pet owners and their furry friends over the coming weeks and months.”