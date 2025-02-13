13 Feb 2025
European delegate Emily Fulton looks forward to expanding her skills in her new role at the Cheshire referral centre.
Emily Fulton has joined ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists.
A referral centre has added to its specialist internal medicine department by taking on a European diplomate.
Emily Fulton has joined the team at ChesterGates Veterinary Specialists in Cheshire, and said she was looking forward to expanding her skills and seeing complex cases.
Dr Fulton, a 2015 University of Liverpool graduate, became a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine last year and became an RCVS-recognised specialist this year.
After 18 months in general practice, she returned to Liverpool to complete a rotating internship before moving to the University of Glasgow to complete a residency in internal medicine alongside a masters degree focusing on canine glomerular disease.
She enjoys all aspects of medicine, but particularly acute cases and nephrology.
Dr Fulton said: “Joining the ChesterGates internal medicine team is a great opportunity to further develop my skills and knowledge as a medic, surrounded by a great team and hospital environment.
“My main ambition is to continue to see a variety of complex medical cases and be part of a growing and expanding medical team so that we can continue to deliver excellent care to even more patients.”
With Dr Fulton’s addition, the internal medicine team now features four clinicians with demand continuing to grow.
The CVS hospital has access to high-field MRI, CT and endoscopy kit and other specialisms include orthopaedics, cardiology, soft tissue surgery, anaesthesia and analgesia ophthalmology, diagnostic imaging and neurology and neurosurgery.