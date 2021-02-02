2 Feb 2021
Thought to be the first in UK private referral practice, the service will see patients largely treated and sent home in the same day.
North Downs Specialist Referrals has added a unique interventional pain management clinic to its offering.
Patients will be seen, treated and sent home the same day for spinal interventions and interfacial, perineurial and intra-articular injections in what is thought to be a UK first in private referral practice.
North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR) has added a unique interventional pain management clinic to its offering in Bletchingley, Surrey.
It will be led by Roger Medina Serra, who joined NDSR rom the RVC in the autumn, and he said the hospital will offer some unique analgesic interventions not offered elsewhere in the UK or Europe.
Mr Medina Serra said: “Interventional pain management, or interventional analgesia, involves a wide range of image-guided injections, using ultrasound and fluoroscopy in the process, with the aim of treating and helping to understand acute and chronic pain management, and improving the quality of life of the patient.
“The use of interventional analgesia also complements the analgesia provided by adjunctive parenteral medication as part of a multimodal analgesic approach. This treatment would suit patients who have been on long-term analgesic medication, in particular.
Mr Medina Serra added: “It does require something of a leap of faith by owners, but it is an excellent option for those animals suffering from acute and chronic pain, and can naturally complement pain treatments such as acupuncture and physiotherapy.”
Mr Medina Serra said common applications for interventional analgesia could include pain from OA and other degenerative conditions.
Terry Emmerson, NDSR hospital director, said: “There is no doubt this is a passion of Roger’s and we are looking forward to seeing the successful outcomes for patients referred to this unique service.”