24 Dec 2021
Livingston-based referral practice has been accredited as a Gold Cat Friendly Clinic under the International Society of Feline Medicine scheme.
A Scottish referral centre has enhanced its reputation after acquiring a prestigious international feline accreditation from the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM).
Linnaeus-owned Veterinary Specialists Scotland (VSS) in Livingston has been accredited as a Gold Cat Friendly Clinic by the group in recognition of their skills.
Nicki Reed, one of only three vets in Scotland to be recognised as an RCVS specialist in feline medicine, said that staff at the practice worked extremely hard to ensure our facilities are the very best available.
Dr Reed said: “At VSS, we recognise that cats are a very different species from dogs, with their own unique requirements.
“These special considerations have been taken into account not only throughout the design of the referral centre, but also when investigating and managing feline conditions.
“Cats often lead a more independent lifestyle than dogs, making it more difficult for owners to know what they are up to.”
To achieve the gold standard for feline care, a clinic has to prove rigorous adherence to a set of criteria, which includes provision of facilities, and demonstration of staff activities and attitudes aimed at reducing stress in cats, both as inpatients and outpatients.
The criteria includes having separate dog and cat waiting areas, feline-friendly hospitalisation cages and veterinary equipment specifically for treating cats. Most importantly, staff are encouraged to approach and handle cats sensitively and respectfully.
Dr Reed added: “They are also more likely to become anxious and stressed in unfamiliar surroundings, which can limit the usefulness of the clinical examination, unless this is done in a sympathetic fashion respecting the cat’s boundaries.
“This is why we have worked extremely hard to ensure our facilities are the very best available, and why we are so delighted they have been recognised and endorsed by the ISFM with this gold award.”