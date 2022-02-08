8 Feb
Europe’s largest vet group has partnered with the University of Bristol to produce a “widening participation” video to encourage more youngsters from ethnic minorities into the profession.
Individuals from a range of ethnic minority backgrounds are under-represented in both vet and vet nurse careers, and the video is part of a raft of initiatives to drive awareness about opportunities in the veterinary professions among schoolchildren weighing up their options.
Amanda Boag, chief medical officer and chair of the IVC Evidensia ethnic diversity board, said: “Promoting diversity in our profession is an important priority both for me personally and IVC Evidensia.
“I first became aware during my time as RCVS president of the great work the Animal Aspirations groups around the country do to engage students from ethnic minority backgrounds, and we wanted to see if we could collaborate to help raise awareness.
“I spoke to the University of Bristol, which is our nearest university, and we’re really proud to have worked with them and their students on this video.”
Ms Boag continued: “Last year, we launched our Ethnic Diversity Scholarship Scheme and we are now supporting 13 first-year undergraduates across the UK.
“Vets Now, which is part of our group, have also launched a scholarship scheme for veterinary nurses.
“We want to inspire younger school children from all backgrounds to consider careers in our profession, and this was a great opportunity to spread the word.”
Tim Parkin, head of school at the University of Bristol Veterinary School, added: “Bristol vet school aspires to be a fully inclusive veterinary school, and we are committed to increasing the diversity of our community.
“We want to ensure that the potential to embark on a veterinary career is available to school and college pupils from as wide a range of backgrounds as possible.
“As head of school, I am passionate about equity and am determined that no one be prevented from access to our brilliant professions through lack of opportunity.
“Our students and staff have worked with the IVC Evidensia team to create this fabulous video for use in a variety of settings, and we hope it will inspire many young people to consider veterinary careers.”