17 Jan 2022
Mark Tabachnik will work with IVC Evidensia to help shape the future of its equine vets team.
Mark Tabachnik is equine clinical director at Wright and Morten Veterinary Surgeons.
IVC Evidensia has appointed a group veterinary advisor (GVA) to its equine division.
Mark Tabachnik has joined the team of GVAs, which IVC Evidensia says work to influence policy and practice at all levels, to help drive forward the multinational care provider’s equine vets team.
Dr Tabachnik graduated from The University of Edinburgh in 1995, and joined Wright and Morten Veterinary Surgeons in 1999, where he became managing partner and took it through acquisition. He is now its equine clinical director.
Dr Tabachnik said: “I became passionate about the people side of veterinary practice, and wanted to try to develop a non-clinical skill set around how we work together, deal with adversity, and deal with the daily stress and drama of everyday life in practice.
“So, I became interested in coaching as a way of helping our people improve their own performance.
“I’m very interested in coaching for well-being, mental fitness, the link between better business and happier people. I hope the GVA role to be the link between practice and IVC Evidensia, and to be a part of building a cohesive team equine.”
Jan Lievaart, group head of farm and equine, said: “The growth rate of the equine side of the business has been astounding, with more than 50 sites including various equine hospitals and more than 300 equine vets.
“I am excited to see what the future holds for our teams. Our strength is our vibrant, knowledgeable community.
“With Mark on board, his wealth of experience and knowledge will prove invaluable in helping guide the team.”