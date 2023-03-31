31 Mar
The first group of vets to take part in a programme that aims to support GP career development have started their training, with more expected to follow soon.
The first vets to join a new scheme intended to promote GP career development have begun their training.
IVC Evidensia launched the GP Vet Futures scheme, which they hope will address the “huge need” for workplace fulfilment and career progression, in February.
Professionals from 27 of the company’s practices have now started work on the two-year, portfolio-based training programme, with a further cohort expected to follow them within the next 12 months.
GP vet lead Edward Davies said the programme, which the firm believes is a European first, represents “a massive step” forward.
He said: “It is the largest area of our organisation, and we are committed to ensuring they have all the recognition they deserve. I am delighted to be doing all I can to make sure they get that recognition and that a lifelong career as a GP vet is fulfilling.
“The need to support GP vets is understood now more than ever before within the profession and IVC Evidensia is very much at the forefront with the dedicated resources we have allocated to this.”
The programme covers six core areas, and allows participants to choose up to three others that they believe are most suitable to their work and interests.
Around 60 vets are expected to take part in the programme across its first two cohorts.
Mr Davies, who previously chaired IVC’s small animal board, added: “There is clearly a huge need to ensure the GP vet role evolves to continue providing job satisfaction, career progression, while also protecting animal welfare.
“The ability to move rapidly between what may be completely different disciplines is unique. And providing that high level of service is vital to maintain welfare standards within the animal-owning population.
“We want to make sure GPs understand what they are achieving, as well as having that understanding within the wider profession.”