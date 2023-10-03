3 Oct
Former BVA president Gudrun Ravetz has been given a new senior role, taking up the position in 2024.
A former BVA president has been named as the new group chief medical officer for IVC Evidensia.
Gudrun Ravetz – who led the association in 2016-17 and is group veterinary officer for Pets at Home – is set to take up the role in the new year.
She will succeed Amanda Boag, who is due to leave the organisation next month following her appointment as the RVC’s vice-principal for clinical services.
Mrs Ravetz said she was looking forward to “contributing to the positive and significant difference the company’s work makes to clients”.
She added: “The focus will be on helping ensure the dedicated and highly qualified veterinary teams across IVC Evidensia have the support, training and clinical guidance they need to navigate the fast-changing landscape of our vital profession, while continuing to deliver the outstanding care and customer service for which they are renowned.”
Mrs Ravetz, who is due to take up her new post in February, graduated in 2002 and has also chaired the BVA’s Good Veterinary Workplaces working group, as well as serving on a number of RCVS working groups.
She is currently a non-executive director of The Veterinary Defence Society and a director of Vet Sustain, where she previously served as chairperson.
IVC chief executive Simon Smith said: “Gudrun’s extensive veterinary expertise and commitment to progress in our rapidly changing profession will be invaluable in ensuring our clinical vision supports ever-better animal health outcomes, an outstanding customer experience and the development of our practice teams.
“I know she’ll make a considerable contribution to the continued evolution and growth of our business, and am delighted to welcome her to the team.
“I would like to thank Amanda for her considerable contributions to IVC Evidensia, including developing our network of country medical directors, supporting our clinics in delivering outstanding levels of care and furthering the interests of our business and our industry.”