30 Jun 2022
International group makes its latest senior appointment and announces plans for a new referral board.
Lucie Goodwin.
A former BSAVA director of education has taken up a new senior role with a major international practice group.
IVC Evidensia has appointed Lucie Goodwin as its new UK national medicine lead.
The announcement follows a recent series of senior appointments and the firm is also planning to set up a referral board, which will include clinical representation.
Country medical director John Dinsdale said: “The establishment of this board will give a voice in shaping our strategy to those working day in, day out across our hospitals, bringing together colleagues from across our entire referral network and building relationships across the whole of our business.
“The addition of this board to sit alongside our small animal, farm, equine and nursing boards gives me complete confidence that we have the structure across all our areas of clinical service to develop and, importantly, deliver the overall UK clinical strategy.”