27 Feb
One of the UK’s leading veterinary groups is asking employees globally to nominate a woman they work with who they believe goes above and beyond.
IVC Evidensia will be marking 2023’s International Women’s Day (IWD; 8 March) with the launch of a global celebration of its female workforce, it has announced.
Throughout February, IVC Evidensia – one of the UK’s leading veterinary groups – has been asking its employees globally to nominate a woman they work with who they believe goes above and beyond, and is making a positive impact.
For each nomination submitted, IVC Evidensia will donate to a charity focusing on improving the situation for girls and women in the world. Nominees can choose for a corporate donation to be made to either:
Sarah Heath, IVC Evidensia sustainability director, said: “With 87% of our staff being women, we want to take the opportunity to celebrate females at IVC Evidensia on International Women’s Day 2023. This is also an opportunity to lift individuals who contribute and make heroic efforts to make our company what it is.
“We’re proud of our entire team, but in honour of this special day, throughout March we’d like to showcase some of our incredible female colleagues. Those women who – through their actions and leadership – are making a positive impact on their colleagues, animal patients and clients, and driving progress and success where they work, and within our wider business.”
IVC Evidensia will review all submissions and aims to publish as many stories as possible on International Women’s Day and at regular intervals throughout March on its social media and internal platforms.
To take part, IVC Evidensia staff can nominate their colleagues via an online form. The closing date for nominations is 28 February.