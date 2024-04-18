18 Apr
The company says "below 30" roles are at risk from changes to its management structures and no practices are affected.
Jobs are at risk after IVC Evidensia confirmed it was consulting on changes to its regional management structures.
Officials have stressed the plans will not impact front-line practices, but claim they will improve support for veterinary teams.
They also said alternative roles for affected staff will be considered during the current process.
In a statement issued this afternoon (18 April), the company said: “Following the creation of our area management team structure in 2022, and as part of the process of continually reviewing the effectiveness of our support for practices, we are proposing some refinements to this successful structure.
“These will help to enable even faster decision making and better communication around support for practices.
“The proposals do not impact any colleague roles within our practices and will be subject to a consultation process. All potentially affected colleagues have been informed.”
Although the exact number of roles at risk has not been disclosed, a spokesperson said it was below 30.
The spokesperson added: “Through the consultancy process we would explore other potential options to support those potentially affected with finding alternative employment within IVC Evidensia where possible.”
The news comes just three weeks after another major veterinary employer, Linneaus, confirmed it was making redundancies in some of its practices due to reduced service demand.