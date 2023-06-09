9 Jun
IVC Evidensia has introduced what it terms a transformational flexible working policy to give staff greater flexibility to fit work around their lives.
The policy means that all staff can submit two flexible working requests a year from their first day of employment.
As the sector continues to struggle with recruitment and retention issues, allowing greater flexible working is seen as a potential solution.
Duncan Phillips, IVC Evidensia’s UK chief executive, said: “We are committed to continuing to make IVC Evidensia a better place to work, which means listening and working with our teams to support positive change.
“Our flexible working policy is a great example of this and the latest in a series of ongoing improvements to support our dedicated colleagues in making IVC Evidensia the employer of choice in the profession.”
A comprehensive flexible working policy has been spearheaded by Daniella Dos Santos, UK director of professional culture, who took up her role last August.
She said: “We know flexible working matters to our staff, so it matters to us. The world has changed, the priorities of staff have changed and the traditional ways of working need to change, too.
“It may be looking at rota patterns or consulting at different times of day to make it work for everyone. We recognise that sometimes life gets in the way, so we’re saying to existing staff ‘come and talk to us, and we’ll see what we can do’.
“And if you’re thinking of coming to work at IVC Evidensia then there is no such thing as ‘this is the rota we work’, just come and speak to us.”