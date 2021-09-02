2 Sept 2021
Group says AniDent, developed with Virbac, has been launched to address critical nature of providing effective preventive dental care.
IVC Evidensia has launched AniDent, a “high-quality range of complete dental care products”.
The range – which has been created in partnership with Virbac, and will be exclusive to IVC Evidensia practices across the UK and the Netherlands – will initially include AniDent Oral Rinsing Solution and AniDent Natural Defence Toothpaste, which is poultry flavoured to aid in compliance.
A soothing gel, a dual-ended toothbrush and finger brushes are also included.
Gerhard Putter, a small animal dental specialist who works for IVC Evidensia, said: “Periodontal disease is the most common problem affecting dogs and cats; it has numerous and severe ramifications, both locally within the mouth and systemically. Caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums, in theory it should be easily preventable – yet we found pet owners were finding current products on the market challenging to use.
“On the back of demand, we created this easy-to-use range, specifically designed to make oral care simple for pet owners with different needs. Simplicity of use combined with highly effective ingredients are key to successful long-term management and prevention of teeth and gum disease.”
Webinars hosted by Virbac, ongoing practice support materials and internal training are all part of the partnership.
AniDent follows an equine supplement range and clinically proven dermatology product collection VetSoothe as IVC Evidensia exclusive ranges.