‘Challenging’

Gerhard Putter, a small animal dental specialist who works for IVC Evidensia, said: “Periodontal disease is the most common problem affecting dogs and cats; it has numerous and severe ramifications, both locally within the mouth and systemically. Caused by a build-up of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums, in theory it should be easily preventable – yet we found pet owners were finding current products on the market challenging to use.