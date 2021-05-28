28 May
A new postgraduate apprenticeship offering vets the opportunity to work towards a master’s degree has been piloted with vets at IVC Evidensia.
Thanks to “substantial” funding from Nestlé Purina PetCare, 14 vets from across the IVC Evidensia network in England started the Level 7 Advanced Clinical Practitioner (Veterinary) master’s level degree apprenticeship in January 2021, which is being run by the University of Nottingham.
IVC says the aim of the apprenticeship is to help support veterinary graduates as part of its pledge to offer a clear career path for their vets.
On completion of the programme, apprentices will be awarded an MSc Advanced Clinical Practice (Veterinary) qualification and an RCVS Certificate in Advanced Veterinary Practice (CertAVP).
Julie Cayzer, academy manager at IVC Evidensia, said: “The apprenticeship enables comprehensive development of our GP vets to a high level and the ability for our practices to increase their skill capacity.
“This, in turn, helps our practices to continue offering a gold standard level of care to our patients.”
The programme is delivered as an apprenticeship, which supports learners to access 20% off the job learning time and is typically 50 months, or approximately 36 months for a post-Professional Development Phase (PDP) professional.
IVC Evidensia apprentices are joining the programme post-PDP as prior learning is being recognised and so the group includes alumni from the IVC Evidensia graduate academy.
The programme combines curriculum-led work-based learning with high-quality MSc-level education.
It has two phases with an integrated portfolio project – a postgraduate CertAVP and a “Transition to Advanced Practice” module, culminating in a master’s degree.
Harriet Morley, specialist channel director for Nestlé Purina, said: “We are delighted to be able to support the acceleration of skills development within IVC Evidensia.
“Nestlé is committed to skills development and this is a fantastic way that our business can play a key role in supporting people, both within our organisation and through our valued partnerships, such as the one that exists between Nestlé Purina and IVC Evidensia.”