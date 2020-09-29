29 Sept 2020
The pan-European care fund will pilot in the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Finland, with a view to expansion in the future.
Cally Timms, head nurse at Scott and Lydon Veterinary Centre.
Europe’s largest veterinary care provider is launching a care fund to help assist pets and pet owners.
The IVC Evidensia Care Fund aims to help pets suffering with serious conditions by offering assistance to owners facing financial challenges.
As well as protecting animal welfare by offering a helping hand to owners who need it, IVC Evidensia believes the pan-European fund will help enhance the well-being of its staff by providing support and treatment options in an often-challenging and stressful decision-making process.
IVC Evidensia chief executive Steve Clarke said: “I am very proud to establish a fund to assist clients and pets during times of crises.
“I am particularly impressed, following all of the challenges we have faced regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, that we are in a strong position to be able to offer this fund. The recent difficulties have shown how we have all come together and found new ways of working during these unprecedented times.”
IVC Evidensia CVO Alistair Cliff said: “The IVC Evidensia Care Fund will pilot initially in the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Finland, with a view to it being expanded in the near future.
“I am extremely proud to be a part of a veterinary group that is clearly putting the well-being of animals, clients and staff firmly at the top of its agenda. This initiative will help practices offer treatment options in cases that may not have had those options otherwise.”
The IVC Evidensia Care Fund will be available to vets across the group’s first opinion and referral networks.