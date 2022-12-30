30 Dec 2022
Bosses say the new body will help improve clinical and operational standards across the business.
Members of IVC Evidensia’s referrals board (clockwise from top left): Lara Brunori, Padraig Egan, Katherine Mortimer, Paul Aldridge, Jamie McClement, Cathy Woodlands, Scott Rutherford, Rory Bell and David Nutbrown-Hughes.
One of the UK’s largest veterinary companies has set up a new national referrals board.
IVC Evidensia claims the new body is an industry first and will provide expert support and guidance across the business as well as for specific projects.
The board will also work with specialist leads, referral leaders and the existing small animal, equine, farm and nursing boards.
Its members include:
Two members of the company’s referral national clinical leadership team, Stephen Collins and Arlene Connor, will also support the board.
IVC chief medical officer Amanda Boag said: “This group will support the ongoing development of clinical and operational standards, as well as working with our learning and development team contributing to training and promoting career progression of colleagues within the IVC Evidensia community.
“We are excited about the commitment we are making to our referral services within the UK, ensuring we build a strong community for our referrals teams and working to deliver a sustainable strategy for the future.”