6 Jul
IVC Evidensia has today (6 July) announced a 6% pay hike for all its vets, VNs and support team members in the UK.
The UK’s largest vet group said the pay rises would kick in from 1 October, and followed increases on 1 January that raised average vet salaries by 5.4% and VN pay by 7.6%.
The company said it would also build on its approach, started in January, to introduce minimum salary benchmarks for all clinical roles, and commit to higher individual increases to hit the benchmarks for particular roles.
The company said it was committed to “being the employer of choice for the profession”, while enhanced family friendly work policies kicked in on 1 July.
Changes have included:
It has also improved and simplified its sick pay policy, extended five weeks’ holiday to all employees and confirmed health care scheme eligibility for qualified nurses.
Duncan Phillips, chief executive UK and Ireland for IVC Evidensia, said: “We have been engaging with our teams on what matters to them, including at our recent national UK forum.
“Our amazing people are core to our success and investing in them through pay, benefits, and best-in-class training is vital to make sure we attract and retain talented vets, vet nurses and support teams.
“This announcement around clinic pay is the latest in a number of initiatives we have introduced – such as enhanced maternity pay, enhanced and simplified sick pay, and qualified nurses being eligible for health care – that underline our commitment to being the employer of choice for the profession.”