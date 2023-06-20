20 Jun 2023
Bosses hope to raise £100,000 in 12 months for the group, which cares for the pets of homeless people, after making it their first official charity partner.
StreetVet co-founder Jade Statt.
A major veterinary company has launched a new partnership with a charity that provides care for the pets of homeless people.
IVC Evidensia bosses have named StreetVet as its first official charity partner and hope to raise £100,000 for the organisation over the next year.
The link-up was announced during the company’s UK Leaders’ Forum at the Hilton Metropole in Birmingham, where more than £10,000 was raised during a gala dinner.
Initially, fund-raising toolkits will be provided to IVC practices to enable them to support the group, while a coordinated charity event calendar will also be created.
StreetVet co-founder and clinical director Jade Statt said: “We are delighted that IVC Evidensia has not only chosen StreetVet as its charity partner, but also that it has made a commitment to helping pets belonging to those experiencing homelessness across the UK.
“By helping pets, we are helping their owners too, a value shared with IVC Evidensia. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this exciting partnership.”
More than 1,000 delegates attended the forum, which was based on a theme of “Connecting for the future”.
UK chief executive Duncan Phillips said: “Twelve months on from our first national Leaders’ Forum, it is amazing to acknowledge our incredible teams and celebrate our successes alongside making new connections for the future, which includes our charity partnership with StreetVet.
“In every part of our strategy, we have seen immense progress and the leadership through our practice teams has been incredible. As the network gets more ‘connected’, the potential for growth and collaboration within the group only gets larger, which is so exciting to see.”
The forum also included the presentation of the company’s Brilliant People awards, plus keynote talks by the writer, comedian and mental health campaigner Ruby Wax and RAF helicopter pilot Sarah Furness.