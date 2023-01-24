24 Jan
Applications are now open for the grants, but students will need to be quick to be considered for the first round of payments.
IVC Evidensia has announced plans to invest £250,000 in a bursary scheme to help current veterinary students pursue EMS placements during 2023.
The first awards are expected to be allocated next month, with two further funding rounds to follow in late April and late June.
The move follows increasing concern in recent months about the cost and accessibility of EMS placements for many students.
Officials said applicants demonstrating financial hardship will be prioritised for the bursaries, which are open to all students from third to final year who have a clinical EMS placement in an IVC practice that is either arranged or awaiting confirmation.
Edward Davies, who chairs IVC’s UK Small Animal Clinical Board, said: “EMS is such an exciting part of veterinary education and experience. I remember the excitement of starting to see practice – real veterinary work: it was such a thrill to see people doing the things I aspired to do myself.
“However, it has become abundantly clear how much has changed and how the huge financial pressures on veterinary students can make this time a concern, as travel and accommodation costs, among other things, are considered.
“This worry is such a pity if it starts to cause a shadow over such a rewarding networking opportunity. The offer of this bursary is such a wonderful way to offer a bit of help to these aspiring vets of the future.”
Owain Jenkins, clinical director of the Delaware Veterinary Group in Somerset and chairperson of IVC’s Farm Animal Clinical Board, added: “This bursary will help students ‘see practice’ in spectacular parts of the country and broaden the availability of clinical EMS.
“Many of our vets employed over the years have done EMS at our practice and finding the right practice is an excellent springboard to start a veterinary career.”
The initial application deadline is 14 February. Applications can be made via the IVC Evidensia website.