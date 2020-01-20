20 Jan
IVC will pay for teams of its own staff to go to Australia for a minimum of four weeks at a time to help in “any capacity required”.
The IVC Evidensia vet group has announced it is funding a team of its vets and VNs to fly to Australia to help with the ongoing bush fire crisis.
In a statement, the company said: “All IVC Evidensia staff have been united in their grief towards the tragedy unfolding on the other side of the world. Many people have been enquiring as to how we can collectively respond, specifically to the animal crisis that has arisen from the ongoing fires.
“We are currently working through a plan to send a team of vets and nurses over to Australia to help in whatever capacity is required – be that working on the front line or relieving vets and nurses in local practices so they can assist in the rescue operations.”
Group chief executive David Hillier said: “Given our three core values are ‘caring’, ‘sharing’ and ‘daring’, we concluded the best way we can demonstrate this is through direct action and getting boots on the ground.
“With this in mind, we will be fully funding a team of vets and nurses to work in Australia for a minimum of four weeks at a time. It’s a significant undertaking for both the individuals who volunteer and for the company financially, but this is the right and proper response from Europe’s leading veterinary group.”
Group chief operating office Russell Trenter, who is helping coordinate the efforts, said: “Summer in Australia still has four months to run, with the fires likely to continue – so this will be an ongoing operation. We will work with our Australian contacts to ensure the most appropriate support over this period.
“We are looking for vets and nurses from across the group to volunteer. They will need to speak English [for Evidensia personnel], and experience of wildlife, rehabilitation and Australian native fauna is preferred.”
If you are an IVC Evidensia vet or nurse and would like to volunteer, email TeamAustralia@ivcevidensia.com and include your CV, contact details, IVC Evidensia clinic and country. The company will then match experience to the requirements on the ground with Australian contacts.
Dates when you would not be available between February and the end of 2020 should be included, so plans can be aligned accordingly.
Many people will be unable to volunteer, but will still wish to be involved. With that in mind, each IVC Evidensia country has set up a charitable page. Anyone wanting to donate in the UK can do so via this link.
In a separate move, the BSAVA and BEVA have made a joint donation of £7,000 to the Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) Benevolent Fund to help assist the work of veterinary professionals who are dedicating their lives to the well-being of animals caught in the wildfires.
Both associations are appealing to members to make donations. BSAVA or BEVA members who would like to offer financial support can visit the AVA website.