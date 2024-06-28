28 Jun
Fears have been raised that dozens of jobs could be at risk, although the company says it can’t currently give specific details.
Dozens of jobs may be at risk after a major veterinary care company outlined plans to restructure its back office operations.
Linneaus officials confirmed the measures, which they claim will enable improvements to the support for clinical staff and patients, in a statement late yesterday (27 June).
A spokesperson said: “This week, we informed our associates of a proposal to restructure our central support team to better meet the needs of our clinical teams, patients and clients.
“We remain committed to supporting all of our associates throughout this period of change.”
The company said it could not currently disclose detailed figures, although one correspondent to Vet Times has suggested that as many as 50 posts could be affected by the plans.
The plan is the third major industrial relations development to have emerged in the veterinary sector in recent weeks, following the row over sleep breaks at Vets Now practices and the pay dispute affecting British Veterinary Union (BVU) members at Valley Vets in south Wales.
According to its website, Linneaus currently employs more than 6,000 staff and operates 59 primary care practices, plus 17 referral facilities, across the UK and Ireland.