Situations like these can make matters stickier for employers. They are often not aware of the action an employee can take if he or she has suffered a loss as a result of an inaccurate reference, especially so if he or she has been unable to obtain employment or because he or she has been dismissed for having unsatisfactory references. Three possible causes of action are available to them – the general common law category of “tort”; namely defamation, malicious falsehood and negligence.